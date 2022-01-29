DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $2,544,000. Finally, Accomplice Associates II LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $7,691,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

