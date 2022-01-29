DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0034

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $145,753.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00783596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.