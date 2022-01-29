Drep [new] Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001932 BTC on major exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $28.97 million and $3.16 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

