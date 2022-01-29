Drops Ownership Power Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $311,951.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.99 or 0.06744578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.51 or 0.99973718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Drops Ownership Power

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Drops Ownership Power Coin Trading



