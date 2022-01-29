DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.11.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

