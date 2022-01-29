Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $22,996.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

