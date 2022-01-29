Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,008 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 119.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $57.19 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

