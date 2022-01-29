DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $432.01 on Top Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $21.31 million and $134,965.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $432.01 or 0.01139531 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00253042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007013 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.