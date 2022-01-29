Dynamic (DYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.12 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,719.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.33 or 0.06756022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00290204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.39 or 0.00780462 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00066644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.26 or 0.00403666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00240637 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

