Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Up 137.5% in January

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynamics Special Purpose by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynamics Special Purpose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynamics Special Purpose alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DYNS remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 313,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Dynamics Special Purpose has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.54.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynamics Special Purpose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.