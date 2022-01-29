Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $13,865.08 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $13,865.08 and approximately $51,238.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 62.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.79 or 0.00257495 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006865 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.06 or 0.01113074 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 727,352 coins and its circulating supply is 391,745 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

