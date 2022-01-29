Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 592.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 402,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 91,909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,761. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

