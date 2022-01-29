e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.98

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.98 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 32.20 ($0.43). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.45), with a volume of 135,897 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 37.41 and a current ratio of 39.59. The stock has a market cap of £169.80 million and a PE ratio of -33.00.

e-therapeutics Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

