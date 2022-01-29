Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

