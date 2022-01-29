Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $118.18 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

