Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 77.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.45. 148,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.