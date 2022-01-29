Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.89. 50,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,169. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

