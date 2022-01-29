Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.26

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 427,673 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 56.4% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,463 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

