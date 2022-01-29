eCash (XEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $41.12 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $41.12 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00049189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.50 or 0.06765893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,616.86 or 0.99867151 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006860 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,964,635,923,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars.

