Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESSI remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. Eco Science Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Eco Science Solutions alerts:

Eco Science Solutions Company Profile

Eco Science Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which targets health and wellness industry. It develops technical and software solutions that build eco-friendly business and live healthy lifestyles. The company’s e-commerce platform enables health & wellness enthusiasts to easily locate, access, and connect with health and wellness businesses and purchasing of eco-friendly products.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eco Science Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Science Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.