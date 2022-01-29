EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $298,458.07 and $141.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,519.25 or 1.00067062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00076487 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00035108 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00497770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

