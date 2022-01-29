Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Eden has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $53,799.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108405 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars.

