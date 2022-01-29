Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $30.26 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $584,877.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00107976 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,660,925,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,969,848 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

