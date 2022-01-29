Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Raised by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Edison International accounts for about 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EIX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

