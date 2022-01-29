Effect.AI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00191123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00029057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00383301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00071527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.