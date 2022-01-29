Efinity Token Price Tops $0.50 (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001314 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $84.62 million and $8.23 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108637 BTC.

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

