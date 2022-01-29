EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Up 237.5% in January

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EG Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of EG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGGF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. EG Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

