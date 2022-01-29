Egoras 24-Hour Volume Tops $734,716.00 (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Egoras has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Egoras coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The official website for Egoras is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egoras should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egoras using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

