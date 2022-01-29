EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,573 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 4.93% of EJF Acquisition worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,149,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,917,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,330,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in EJF Acquisition by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 350,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,835,000.

NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

