Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to post $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.52. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

