Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $358,131.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $131.48 million and approximately $358,131.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,912,056,550 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.