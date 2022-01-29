Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits One Day Volume of $70.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,496.55 and approximately $70.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00093733 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.