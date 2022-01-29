Elementeum (ELET) Market Capitalization Tops $94,125.89

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 146.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Elementeum has a market cap of $94,125.89 and approximately $87.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elementeum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

