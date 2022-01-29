Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after acquiring an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650,447 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $245.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.