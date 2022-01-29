Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $52,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 293,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

LLY stock opened at $245.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $234.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.