Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Update

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 221.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Elliott Opportunity II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.