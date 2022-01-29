Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Reaches $3.01 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $145.74 or 0.00379839 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $81.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00189145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00028918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,659,568 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

