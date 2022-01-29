Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $20,913.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,729,463 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

