Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0160

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $82,431.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.20 or 0.06732747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,280.59 or 0.99773121 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

