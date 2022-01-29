Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

EDR opened at 30.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 31.03 and its 200-day moving average is 27.74. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 22.02 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,904. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

