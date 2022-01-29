Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,350 shares of company stock worth $8,232,904 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,375,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDR opened at 30.27 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of 31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of 1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.