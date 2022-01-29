Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $266,746.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108843 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,811,433 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.