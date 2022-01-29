Enecuum (ENQ) Price Hits $0.0420

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $266,746.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108843 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,811,433 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.