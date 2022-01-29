Energi Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $45.56 million and $165,495.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00186245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00028669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00394674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00070712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,544,294 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

