Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

