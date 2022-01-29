Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.13 ($18.33).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.68) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €13.56 ($15.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.22 and a 200-day moving average of €12.37. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.23).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

