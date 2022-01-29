Enigma (ENG) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $556,925.61 and $194,275.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.33 or 0.00253230 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

