Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ENLV traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

