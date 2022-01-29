Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Enthusiast Gaming also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EGLX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ:EGLX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. 505,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,530. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $260.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

