Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. Envela shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 34,804 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $105.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter worth $265,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

